Rachin Ravindra sidelined from India T20I series with shoulder injury

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Ravindra's injury.

He said, "We're gutted for Rachin. He's going to play a big role for us this summer, so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODIs."

Notably, the all-rounder has been impressive in T20Is, scoring 759 runs at a strike rate of 135.29 and taking 26 wickets at a fine economy of 6.98.

The ODI series against India is scheduled to begin on November 4.