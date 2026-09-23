Rachin Ravindra sidelined from India T20I series with shoulder injury
What's the story
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against India due to a shoulder injury. The injury was sustained during a promotional shoot last week, and it is expected to take around six weeks for him to fully recover. This means he will likely miss the entire five-match T20I series starting October 22 in Christchurch.
Coach's reaction
We're gutted for Rachin: NZ coach Rob Walter
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Ravindra's injury.
He said, "We're gutted for Rachin. He's going to play a big role for us this summer, so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODIs."
Notably, the all-rounder has been impressive in T20Is, scoring 759 runs at a strike rate of 135.29 and taking 26 wickets at a fine economy of 6.98.
The ODI series against India is scheduled to begin on November 4.
Squad changes
Bevon Jacobs included in squad
With Ravindra's absence, middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs has been included in the squad.
He has played 11 T20Is and scored an unbeaten 62 in his last match against Bangladesh.
Pacer Adam Milne is also set to make his first T20I appearance in more than a year.
Adam Milne will be part of a strong pace attack for the five-match series alongside Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith.
Upcoming matches
Walter emphasizes managing player workloads
Walter emphasized the importance of managing player workloads at the start of a busy season.
After hosting India, New Zealand will tour Australia for four Tests and then return home to host Sri Lanka early next year.
He said, "Our priority is winning games and putting the best team on the park, but we also have to keep in mind the volume of cricket in the coming months."
Information
New Zealand squad for T20Is vs India
Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith.