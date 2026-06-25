Women's T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav claims three-fer versus Bangladesh
What's the story
In the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India put in a stellar bowling performance against Bangladesh. The match is being played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Captain Nigar Sultana and opener Juairiya Ferdous scored 32 and 33 runs respectively as Bangladesh posted a total of 136/8 in their allotted overs. Radha Yadav was India's star bowler with impressive figures of 3/28 from her 4 overs.
Information
A solid three-fer for spinner Yadav
Yadav was introduced in the 11th over and she conceded six runs. In the 13th over, she conceded 4 singles before dismissing Sobhana Mostary with a flighted ball. In the 17th over, Nigar Sultana was stumped off Yadav's bowling. Yadav conceded 13 runs in the 19th over but also purchased Ritu Moni's wicket.
Wickets
Yadav gets to 106 wickets in Women's T20Is
Playing her 90th match in the 20-over format for India, Yadav has raced to a tally of 106 wickets at an average of 18.82. Her economy rate is 6.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 14 Women's T20 World Cup games for India, Yadav has amassed a total of 21 scalps at 15.71. She owns an impressive ER of 6.47. She is now the 3rd Indian bowler with 20-plus wickets in the global tournament.