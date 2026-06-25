Women's T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav claims three-fer versus Bangladesh

Wickets

Yadav gets to 106 wickets in Women's T20Is

Playing her 90th match in the 20-over format for India, Yadav has raced to a tally of 106 wickets at an average of 18.82. Her economy rate is 6.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 14 Women's T20 World Cup games for India, Yadav has amassed a total of 21 scalps at 15.71. She owns an impressive ER of 6.47. She is now the 3rd Indian bowler with 20-plus wickets in the global tournament.