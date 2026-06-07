Rahmat Shah becomes first Afghanistan batter with 1,000 Test runs

Career

Highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in Test cricket

Shah has been a consistent run-scorer for Afghanistan across all three formats. Playing his 12th Test match, he has gone past 1,000 runs at a brilliant average of 45-plus. Hashmatullah Shahidi (791) happens to be the only other batter with more than 650 runs for the Afghan side. Meanwhile, Shah has recorded eight 50-plus scores in Tests, including three tons.