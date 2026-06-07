Rahmat Shah becomes first Afghanistan batter with 1,000 Test runs
What's the story
Veteran Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah has made history by becoming the first player from his country to complete 1,000 Test runs. The star cricketer reached the milestone on Day 2 of the one-off Test against India in Mullanpur on Sunday. Shah entered the match, needing 30 runs to reach the landmark. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Career
Highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in Test cricket
Shah has been a consistent run-scorer for Afghanistan across all three formats. Playing his 12th Test match, he has gone past 1,000 runs at a brilliant average of 45-plus. Hashmatullah Shahidi (791) happens to be the only other batter with more than 650 runs for the Afghan side. Meanwhile, Shah has recorded eight 50-plus scores in Tests, including three tons.
Feat
Second-highest individual score for Afghanistan
Shah's best Test score is a stunning 234 against Zimbabwe in the 2024 Bulawayo Test. This happens to be the second-highest individual score for Afghanistan in the format, only behind Shahidi's 246 in the same Afghanistan-Zimbabwe match. Meanwhile, Shah also owns the most tons and 50-plus Test scores for Afghanistan.