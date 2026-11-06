Will rain hamper second ODI between India and NZ?
What's the story
The second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington is under threat of rain. The city witnessed light, continuous rainfall throughout Friday morning, forcing both teams to change their training schedules. Instead of Hnry Stadium, the designated match venue, they were supposed to train at Basin Reserve. New Zealand shifted their practice session to Wellington College's indoor facility while India canceled theirs altogether.
Weather prediction
Weather forecast for Saturday's match
AccuWeather predicts more rain on Saturday, with a 60% chance in the first half of the day and a 55% chance later.
The series opener in Auckland was also affected by weather, with the match start delayed by 10 minutes.
India's target was revised from 186 runs in 50 overs to 143 runs in 32 overs after two rain interruptions during their chase.
Match results
India lead 5-match series 1-0
Despite the rain interruptions, India managed to win the first ODI by five wickets.
Virat Kohli played a stellar innings of 74 runs off 51 balls, while Anshul Kamboj was named Player-of-the-Match for his impressive bowling figures of 2/22 in 10 overs.
After Saturday's match in Wellington, the series will move to Hamilton for the third ODI on November 10 and then Mount Maunganui for fourth and fifth ODIs on November 13 and 15 respectively.