India thrash New Zealand in rain-curtailed Auckland ODI: Stats
What's the story
India thrashed New Zealand in the first ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland. Electing to field, India restricted the Kiwis to 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar shared seven wickets. India were 64/1 (12 overs) when incessant rain interrupted the match. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill then helped India chase down the revised target of 143.
Start
Arshdeep, Brar unsettle top order
On a bouncy surface, New Zealand's batters struggled to find their footing against the Indian seamers.
Leading the attack, Arshdeep gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Will Young. He also dismissed Henry Nicholls before the 10-over mark.
Brar then struck in successive overs, dismissing Tim Seifert and Tom Latham. Daryl Mitchell's run-out in the 22nd over left NZ reeling at 97/5.
Collapse
Indian seamers run riot
After crossing the 100-run mark, Anshul Kamboj chipped in with wickets of Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith.
Arshdeep returned to dismiss Kyle Jamieson, with NZ down to 131/8.
Glenn Phillips, who had held his fort, became Arshdeep's fourth victim. The left-arm seamer took 4/70 in 10 overs.
Brar then dismissed Blair Tickner, who smashed a crucial 34 (23). The former finished with 9.2-0-44-3.
Apart from Tickner, only Seifert (38) and Phillips (30) scored 30-plus runs for NZ.
Information
Arshdeep joins this elite list
According to Cricbuzz, Arshdeep now has the fourth-best ODI figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand, only behind Javagal Srinath (4/23 in 2003 and 4/52 in 2014) and Mohammed Shami (4/55 in 2014).
Numbers
A look at their ODI numbers
Arshdeep, who made his ODI debut in 2022, now has 34 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 24.26. This was his second ODI four-wicket haul.
Arshdeep has also raced to 87 List A wickets.
Meanwhile, Brar has taken 17 wickets in 10 ODIs at an average of 36.76. His 50-over tally now stands at 29 wickets.
Do you know?
Tickner smashes 4 sixes
Tickner smashed 4 sixes, the joint-most by a No. 11 in an ODI innings, with Mohammad Amir (4 vs England, Nottingham, 2016) and Naseem Shah (4 vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2025), according to Cricbuzz.
Chase
Kohli, Gill power India
In what appeared to be a straightforward chase, India lost Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over.
According to Cricbuzz, Jamieson dismissed Rohit for the third time in six ODI innings.
Gill and Kohli steadied the ship with a 50-plus stand thereafter. Following two rain breaks, India's revised target was 143 in 32 overs.
Although the surface continued to help the seamers, India were comfortably home in 25 overs.
Information
Landmarks for the duo
Both Kohli and Gill unlocked some achievements during the chase. While the Indian skipper raced to 6,000 List A runs, Kohli became the first batter with 13,000 ODI runs at No. 3.
Chase
Kohli slays in style
After the break, Kohli smashed the Kiwi seamers all around the ground. With a flurry of boundaries, especially on short balls, he completed his half-century off 35 balls.
According to Cricbuzz, Kohli recorded his second-fastest half-century in away ODIs, only behind his 34-ball fifty against Australia in Canberra (2016).
However, his 113-run partnership with Gill snapped when Nathan Smith dismissed the Indian captain.
Win
India home despite Duffy's three-fer
In the very next over, Kohli fell to Jacob Duffy for 74 off 51 balls (13 fours and 1 six).
While Duffy also dismissed Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul got India going.
Toward the end, Iyer became Duffy's third victim. But India were home in 22.4 overs.
The Kiwi seamer finished with figures of 3/49 in seven overs.
Landmark
Most ODI runs in chases
During the chase, Kohli unlocked another achievement in the format. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in ODI chases.
In 242 ODIs, the Master Blaster smashed 8,720 runs at 42.33 while chasing. His tally includes 17 tons and 52 half-centuries.
Kohli now tops the list with 8,726 runs at an incredible average of 66.61. He owns 30 tons and 46 half-centuries.