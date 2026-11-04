Auckland ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar rattle NZ

New Zealand's batters struggled to find their footing against the Indian bowlers.

Leading the attack, Arshdeep gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Will Young. He also dismissed Henry Nicholls before the 10-over mark.

Brar then struck in successive overs, dismissing Tim Seifert and Tom Latham. Daryl Mitchell's run-out in the 22nd over left NZ reeling at 97/5.