Auckland ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar rattle NZ
What's the story
Indian bowlers wreaked havoc on New Zealand, bowling them out for a paltry 185 in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. On a bouncy deck, the Indian attack kept the Kiwis under constant pressure with regular breakthroughs. Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar shared seven wickets, with the former recording a four-fer. Meanwhile, a final-wicket partnership of 39 runs saved the Kiwis.
Bowling brilliance
Arshdeep Singh leads Indian pace attack
New Zealand's batters struggled to find their footing against the Indian bowlers.
Leading the attack, Arshdeep gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Will Young. He also dismissed Henry Nicholls before the 10-over mark.
Brar then struck in successive overs, dismissing Tim Seifert and Tom Latham. Daryl Mitchell's run-out in the 22nd over left NZ reeling at 97/5.
Batting woes
Indian seamers run riot
After crossing the 100-run mark, Anshul Kamboj chipped in with wickets of Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith.
Arshdeep returned to dismiss Kyle Jamieson, with NZ down to 131/8.
Glenn Phillips, who had held his fort, became Arshdeep's fourth and final victim of the match. The left-arm seamer took 4/70 in 10 overs.
Brar then dismissed Blair Tickner, who smashed a crucial 34 (23) for NZ. The former finished with 9.2-0-44-3.
Information
Arshdeep joins this elite list
According to Cricbuzz, Arshdeep now has the fourth-best ODI figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand, only behind Javagal Srinath (4/23 in 2003 and 4/52 in 2014) and Mohammed Shami (4/55 in 2014).
Numbers
Numbers of the duo
Arshdeep, who made his ODI debut in 2022, now has 34 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 24.26. This was his second ODI four-wicket haul.
Arshdeep has also raced to 87 List A wickets.
Meanwhile, Brar has taken 17 wickets in 10 ODIs at an average of 36.76. His 50-over tally now stands at 29 wickets.