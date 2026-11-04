Shubman Gill races to 6,000 List A runs: Key stats

Gill has been among the best batters in 50-over cricket of late.

Since making his debut in 2017, the 27-year-old has amassed 6,000-plus runs from 127 List A matches at an average of 55-plus. His tally includes 17 tons and 31 half-centuries.

Gill's best List A score (223*) came last month against West Indies in the Guwahati ODI.