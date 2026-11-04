Shubman Gill races to 6,000 List A runs: Key stats
What's the story
India's ODI skipper Shubman Gill has raced to 6,000 runs in List A cricket. Gill reached the landmark in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. The 12th run from his blade helped the Indian skipper attain this feat. Gill added a 50-plus stand with Virat Kohli as India attempted to chase a paltry 186. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Gill has been among the best batters in 50-over cricket of late.
Since making his debut in 2017, the 27-year-old has amassed 6,000-plus runs from 127 List A matches at an average of 55-plus. His tally includes 17 tons and 31 half-centuries.
Gill's best List A score (223*) came last month against West Indies in the Guwahati ODI.
Information
Over 3,700 ODI runs
Gill made his ODI debut in 2019 in New Zealand. In 70 games, the Indian batter has raced past 3,700 runs at a remarkable average of 64-plus, the best among batters with over 40 caps. He owns 11 tons and 20 half-centuries.