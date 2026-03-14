Suresh Raina proposes number 3 position for CSK's Sanju Samson

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has suggested that Sanju Samson should bat at number three for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Raina believes this move would provide much-needed balance to the team's batting order. The recommendation comes after Samson's impressive performance in the recent ICC T20 World Cup, where he scored consecutive half-centuries while opening the innings against West Indies, England and New Zealand.

Tactical approach Raina proposes number 3 for Samson Despite Samson's stellar form as an opener, Raina has proposed a different strategy for CSK. He suggested that the team should open with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre, while placing Samson at number three. This way, he could anchor the batting unit and connect the top order with the middle order. "If Sanju plays as number three, it will be good according to me," said Raina during a conversation on Jio Hotstar.

Lineup prediction Proposed batting order for CSK in IPL 2026 Raina further elaborated on his vision for CSK's batting lineup in IPL 2026. He said, "Dewald Brevis will come at number four." He also hinted at Shivam Dube coming in at number five and left the sixth spot open for players like Prashant Veer, Akhil Hussain or Noor Ahmed. The former cricketer stressed that it would be crucial to know how many fast bowlers play overseas in this context.

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Wicketkeeping role Raina backs Samson to take wicketkeeping duties ahead of Dhoni Raina also backed Samson to take up wicketkeeping duties for CSK ahead of veteran skipper MS Dhoni. He highlighted the Kerala-born batter's growing popularity among fans and once again insisted that Samson should be placed at number three to guide the innings. "We saw the atmosphere he created when he played in the World Cup. He welcomed everyone there," Raina said while talking about Samson's impact.

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