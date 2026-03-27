Rajat Patidar: Decoding his IPL numbers at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will kick off with a highly-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. Eyes will be on captain Rajat Patidar, who powered RCB to their maiden IPL title last season. On this note, let's decode his stats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Numbers A solitary fifty across 12 games Patidar has not really enjoyed operating at the Chinnaswamy. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has returned with just 226 runs across 12 IPL matches at the venue. His average in this regard is a paltry 18.83. The strike rate (127.68) is not staggering either. The RCB skipper has managed a solitary fifty at this ground - 52 vs Delhi Capitals in 2024.

Struggles Seven scores of less than 20 Such has been Patidar's misery at RCB's home ground that he has been dismissed under 20 as many as seven times here. This includes four single-digit dismissals. In fact, he has crossed the 30-run mark just twice here. His solitary outing against SRH at the Chinnaswamy resulted in nine runs off five balls (2024).

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