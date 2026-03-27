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Rajat Patidar: Decoding his IPL numbers at Chinnaswamy Stadium
IPL 2026 will start on March 28

Rajat Patidar: Decoding his IPL numbers at Chinnaswamy Stadium

By Gaurav Tripathi
Mar 27, 2026
05:35 pm
What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will kick off with a highly-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. Eyes will be on captain Rajat Patidar, who powered RCB to their maiden IPL title last season. On this note, let's decode his stats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Numbers 

A solitary fifty across 12 games 

Patidar has not really enjoyed operating at the Chinnaswamy. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has returned with just 226 runs across 12 IPL matches at the venue. His average in this regard is a paltry 18.83. The strike rate (127.68) is not staggering either. The RCB skipper has managed a solitary fifty at this ground - 52 vs Delhi Capitals in 2024.

Struggles 

Seven scores of less than 20

Such has been Patidar's misery at RCB's home ground that he has been dismissed under 20 as many as seven times here. This includes four single-digit dismissals. In fact, he has crossed the 30-run mark just twice here. His solitary outing against SRH at the Chinnaswamy resulted in nine runs off five balls (2024).

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Career 

Here are his overall IPL stats 

As mentioned, under Patidar's leadership, RCB won their maiden title last year. The skipper amassed 312 runs at a strike rate of 143.77 in the season. Coming to his overall IPL numbers, the batter has scored 1,111 runs from 42 matches at an average of 30.86. His strike rate is a brilliant 154.30, as the tally includes nine fifties besides a hundred.

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