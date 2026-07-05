Should India consider Rajat Patidar for T20Is? Irfan Pathan suggests  

Team dynamics

Imbalance in batting lineup

Pathan believes that including Patidar in the T20I squad could help balance the left and right-handed batters in the Playing XI. He noted that six out of India's top seven batters at Old Trafford were left-handers. Captain Shreyas Iyer was the only right-handed batter among them. Pathan said, "Looking at the number of left-hand batters in the Indian T20 team right now, it's even more of a reason for Team India to look at Rajat Patidar going forward."