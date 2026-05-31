Is Patidar focusing on T20I call-up following stellar IPL season?
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is solely focused on winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second consecutive time. Ahead of the final showdown against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Patidar was asked about his selection hopes for India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. He simply said "no," emphasizing that he isn't looking forward to those tours in June and July.
Match strategy
Patidar acknowledges GT's top-order strength
Patidar acknowledged the strength of Gujarat Titans's top-order, which includes Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. However, he assured that RCB has plans to counter them. "Yes, their top-order is quite good. But we have some plans. We just need to execute them tomorrow," he said ahead of the final clash.
Mindset
Patidar not worried about joining this elite list
Patidar is aware that if RCB wins tomorrow, he will join MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to win back-to-back IPL titles. However, he isn't too excited about it. "I don't think about these things. Who has done what before me, I am not competing with anyone. I live in the moment," he said while focusing on tomorrow's game against GT.
Game dynamics
Patidar feels rest could give RCB an edge
Patidar also spoke about the rest period before the final, saying it could give RCB an edge over GT. "Of course, we have some advantage on that front since we have had time to rest and recover. GT are coming into this game kind of right after their Qualifier 2," he said. However, he added that both teams are pretty good and have played some good cricket throughout the tournament.
Campaign
Patidar's run in IPL 2026
Leading RCB in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against GT, Patidar played one of his greatest knocks. The Dharamsala crowd saw him smash several records with his 33-ball 93*. He hammered 9 sixes. Coming to his overall stats in IPL 2026, Patidar has struck at 196.76 this season, scoring 486 runs at 44.18. The 93 against GT was his fifth half-century of the season.