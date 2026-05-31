Is Patidar focusing on T20I call-up following stellar IPL season? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is solely focused on winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second consecutive time. Ahead of the final showdown against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Patidar was asked about his selection hopes for India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. He simply said "no," emphasizing that he isn't looking forward to those tours in June and July.

Match strategy Patidar acknowledges GT's top-order strength Patidar acknowledged the strength of Gujarat Titans's top-order, which includes Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. However, he assured that RCB has plans to counter them. "Yes, their top-order is quite good. But we have some plans. We just need to execute them tomorrow," he said ahead of the final clash.

Mindset Patidar not worried about joining this elite list Patidar is aware that if RCB wins tomorrow, he will join MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to win back-to-back IPL titles. However, he isn't too excited about it. "I don't think about these things. Who has done what before me, I am not competing with anyone. I live in the moment," he said while focusing on tomorrow's game against GT.

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Game dynamics Patidar feels rest could give RCB an edge Patidar also spoke about the rest period before the final, saying it could give RCB an edge over GT. "Of course, we have some advantage on that front since we have had time to rest and recover. GT are coming into this game kind of right after their Qualifier 2," he said. However, he added that both teams are pretty good and have played some good cricket throughout the tournament.

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