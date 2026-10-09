Unofficial ODIs: Rajat Patidar hammers back-to-back fifties versus Australia A

Patidar scored 53 runs off 51 balls while batting at No. 5 in the series opener on Tuesday.

He followed it up with an even better performance, scoring 67 runs off 81 balls as a No. 4 batter in the second match.

Both these knocks came while attempting to rescue the team following a batting collapse.

The right-handed batsman hit three fours and a six in the second one-dayer.

As no other batter from India A's top seven could even touch the 20-run mark, the hosts were folded for 206 while chasing 275.