Unofficial ODIs: Rajat Patidar hammers back-to-back fifties versus Australia A
What's the story
Rajat Patidar has been on a roll for India A in the ongoing three-match unofficial ODI series against Australia A. He has impressed with consecutive half-centuries in the first two matches at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, though both these knocks went in vain. Patidar's stellar performance comes as India gear up to play five ODIs against New Zealand next month. Here we look at his performance in the second game.
Match highlights
Patidar slams consecutive half-centuries
Patidar scored 53 runs off 51 balls while batting at No. 5 in the series opener on Tuesday.
He followed it up with an even better performance, scoring 67 runs off 81 balls as a No. 4 batter in the second match.
Both these knocks came while attempting to rescue the team following a batting collapse.
The right-handed batsman hit three fours and a six in the second one-dayer.
As no other batter from India A's top seven could even touch the 20-run mark, the hosts were folded for 206 while chasing 275.
Selection prospects
Patidar could be a back-up middle-order batter alongside Gaikwad
Patidar's stellar performances with the bat have bolstered his case for selection in the Indian team.
He could be considered a back-up middle-order batter for India alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Like Patidar, Gaikwad also played in both unofficial ODIs for India A against Australia A this week, but managed only 15 and 12 runs in the two matches while batting at No. 4 and No. 3, respectively.
Stats
Here are his stats
Patidar played his ODI so far against South Africa in December 2023, scoring 22 runs.
Coming to his List A numbers, the Madhya Pradesh batter has now raced to 2,398 runs across 69 matches at an average of 37-plus, as per Cricinfo.
His strike rate in the format is nearly 100. Patidar registered his 15th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 4).