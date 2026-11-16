SMAT: MP captain Rajat Patidar slams blistering century against Assam
What's the story
After leading Madhya Pradesh to a win, captain Rajat Patidar followed it up with an incredible ton against Assam in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier T20 domestic tournament. The innings came just days after he declined a call-up to the India A 50-overs team for the Rising Stars Asia Cup. At New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Patidar scored his ton off just 41 balls and went on to score an unbeaten 135 off 48 balls.
Match details
A look at Patidar's phenomenal knock
Patidar, who came in at No. 5, was on 48 off 24 balls by the end of the 15th over.
He then doubled his tally in the last five overs, scoring a phenomenal 87 runs off just 24 balls. His knock included a staggering 13 sixes and 8 fours.
Patidar added 153 runs with Shivang Kumar, who scored a 38-ball 61. Their efforts powered MP to 250/6 in 20 overs.
Information
Second T20 ton
Patidar raced to his second T20 century after his unbeaten 112 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator. During his knock, the Indian batter raced past 3,500 T20 runs. His strike rate from 115 T20s is around 160.
Injury management
Patidar declines call-up to India A 50-overs team
Last week, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the 33-year-old Patidar had turned down a call-up to the India A side for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar.
He cited his ongoing injury-management issues as a reason for not being available for selection in the 50-over format.
"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries," read a BCCI statement.
Career highlights
Patidar yet to make his T20I debut for India
Patidar has been a major force in the T20 format, leading the Royal Challengers to two consecutive IPL title wins.
He had his best season earlier this year, scoring 501 runs in 15 matches at an impressive strike rate of 192.69 with 42 sixes.
Despite his stellar performance, Patidar is yet to make his T20I debut for India.