SMAT: MP captain Rajat Patidar slams blistering century against Assam

Patidar, who came in at No. 5, was on 48 off 24 balls by the end of the 15th over.

He then doubled his tally in the last five overs, scoring a phenomenal 87 runs off just 24 balls. His knock included a staggering 13 sixes and 8 fours.

Patidar added 153 runs with Shivang Kumar, who scored a 38-ball 61. Their efforts powered MP to 250/6 in 20 overs.