'Going to win...': Rajeev Shukla on India's T20 WC campaign

Rajeev Shukla , the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, has expressed optimism about Team India 's performance in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. This comes after India's dominant T20I series win over New Zealand. The 5th T20I, held at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, saw India claim a 46-run win. Ishan Kishan scored a blistering century while Sanju Samson's poor run continued.

Praise for KCA KCA has done a good job: Shukla Speaking to ANI, Shukla commended the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for their efforts in hosting the match at Greenfield International Stadium. He said, "The Kerala Cricket Association has done a good job, and I think it's a very good stadium to host international matches." Shukla also expressed confidence in India's performance in the upcoming World Cup, saying, "Winning this series means that our boys are in form and our performance in the World Cup is going to be really good."

Victory prediction Shukla optimistic about India's chances in the World Cup Shukla was optimistic about India's chances in the impending T20 World Cup, saying, "The Indian team's performance against New Zealand was really good, and it shows that their performance in the World Cup is also going to be really good. I'm very optimistic that we are going to win the World Cup." Notably, India will face the USA in their opener on February 7 in Mumbai.

Advertisement