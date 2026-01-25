T20 World Cup 2026: Team India eyes these records

Defending champions India will begin their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will then take on Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. India, who won the 2024 event under Rohit Sharma, can become the first side to defend their T20 WC title. They are unbeaten in their last eight T20 World Cup matches.

Title India eye their third title In 2024, India claimed their second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in a thrilling final. India earlier won the inaugural edition (2007) under MS Dhoni, beating Pakistan in the final. Only two other sides have multiple T20 World Cup titles - England and West Indies (2 each). India could be the first side to win three such honors.

Information Will India defend their title? No side has defended its T20 World Cup title. Moreover, no host team has won the tournament. The champions so far: India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010), West Indies (2012), Sri Lanka (2014), West Indies (2016), Australia (2021), England (2022), and India (2024).

