Ranji Trophy final likely to be held in Hubli: Report

The upcoming Ranji Trophy final is expected to be hosted at Hubli, Karnataka, according to sources within the BCCI. The match will be played between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir from February 24. As per Cricbuzz, although the BCCI is yet to officially announce the venue, sources within the board have confirmed that the northern Karnataka city has been selected for this prestigious domestic fixture.

Finalists confirmed Karnataka, J&K to meet in Ranji Trophy final The finalists for this year's Ranji Trophy were confirmed on Thursday evening. Karnataka secured their place after drawing with Uttarakhand but progressing due to a first-innings lead. Jammu & Kashmir, on the other hand, made history by reaching their first-ever final after defeating Bengal by six wickets in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Venue details KSCA Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubli, likely to host final The final match is expected to be played at the KSCA Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubli, according to sources. A Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official confirmed this to PTI on the condition of anonymity. The decision comes as M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been given a conditional approval by the Karnataka state cabinet for hosting domestic, IPL and international matches after remaining inactive since June 4 last year.

