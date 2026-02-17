Ranji Trophy semi-final: Mohammed Shami bags career-best innings figures (8/90)

Mohammed Shami , the out-of-favor seamer, continues his bright form in domestic cricket. The 35-year-old Indian pacer took a stunning eight-wicket haul for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Jammu and Kashmir at Bengal Cricket Ground in Kalyani. His performance not only helped Bengal gain a crucial first-innings lead but also reignited national selection conversations. J&K perished for 302 in response to Bengal's 328.

Performance details Shami's career-best figures Shami was the pick of Bengal's bowlers, taking 8/90 in 22.1 overs (3 maidens). Mukesh Kumar took the other two wickets. This was the first eight-wicket haul of Shami's career. His previous best innings figures in First-Class cricket read 7/79. The 35-year-old pacer has been in top form in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy, taking 36 wickets in seven matches. He has also claimed three five-wicket hauls so far.

Stats A look at his stats Playing his 97th First-Class match, the Indian pacer has raced to 376 wickets at an average of under 27. He claimed his 15th fifer in red-ball cricket in addition to 19 four-wicket hauls. Notably, 229 of his wickets have come for India in Tests at an average of 27.71. The 35-year-old last played a Test for India in June 2023.

Comeback trail Shami's brief international return Shami returned to the Indian setup at the start of 2025, playing T20Is and contributing to India's Champions Trophy victory. However, he has since been ignored for all India squads. The selectors have been skeptical about his ability to endure the rigors of five-day cricket again. Despite these setbacks, Shami has been focusing on proving the selectors wrong with his bowling performances.

