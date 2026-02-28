Decoding the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season in stats

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title by securing a first-innings lead over Karnataka in the 2025-26 season final. The historic match ended February 28, 2026, at the KSCA Stadium in Hubli. This victory marked a major milestone for J&K cricket and is a testament to the team's hard work. J&K scored 584 before Karnataka managed 293. In the 3rd innings, J&K got a score of 342/4d. Here we decode the Ranji 2025-26 season in stats.

Runs These two batters blasted 900-plus runs Karnataka's Ravichandran Smaran finished as the top run-getter in Ranji Trophy 2025-26. In 9 matches (14 innings), he bagged 950 runs 86.36 with the help of 4 tons and three fifties. Meanwhile, Delhi's Ayush Doseja was the only other player to smash 900-plus runs. He scored 949 runs from 7 matches (12 innings) at 105.44. He hit 4 tons and 5 fifties.

Stats Siddesh Lad smashes most hundreds and other batting records Mumbai's Siddesh Lad hammered the most centuries in the 2025-26 season (5). From 8 matches (11 innings), Lad scored 774 runs (100s: 5, 50s: 1). Meanwhile, Doseja hit the most fifty-plus scores (9). Bengal's Sudip Kumar Gharami hit the highest individual score of 299 versus Andhra. Pondicherry's Aman Hakim Khan smashed the most sixes (27), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Nabi J&K's Nabi finishes with 60 wickets J&K pacer Auqib Nabi finished the season with a tally of 60 wickets. Across 10 matches (17 innings), Nabi owned an average of 12.56. He also clocked the most number of 5-wicket hauls in an innings (7). Nabi managed the joint-most four-plus wicket hauls (9) alongside Uttarakhand's Mayank Mishra, who finished as the 2nd-highest wicket-taker with 59 scalps. Karnataka's Shreyas Gopal was the next highest wicket-taker with 48 victims.

Bowling A look at the key bowling feats AK Shukla of Services clocked the best figures in an innings. He managed 8/27 versus Haryana. Besides Shukla, the likes of Rajasthan's Manav Suthar, Jharkhand's Anukul Roy, Bengal's Mohammed Shami, and Karnataka's Gopal clocked 8 wickets in an innings. Anukul's 13/90 against Nagaland was the best match figures in the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Nabi's 12/110 against Madhya Pradesh followed suit. Nabi also managed two 10-wicket match hauls.