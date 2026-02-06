Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal falters in quarter-final vs Karnataka

Yashasvi Jaiswal 's return to the Ranji Trophy was cut short as he was dismissed for just five runs off 12 balls. The left-handed opener faltered for Mumbai in their quarter-final match against Karnataka at the BKC Ground in Mumbai on Friday. He opened the innings with Akhil Herwadkar but fell to seamer Vidyadhar Patil in the fourth over of play.

Season hiatus Jaiswal's absence from Mumbai's squad Notably, Jaiswal has played one previous Ranji Trophy game in the ongoing domestic season due to his Team India commitments. However, he did play a few matches in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. His early exit on Friday was a major blow for Mumbai, who are already missing senior batter Sarfaraz Khan due to illness.

Knock Jaiswal made 156 versus Rajasthan Notably, Jaiswal scored a blistering third-innings century in his only previous outing in the ongoing Ranji season. He made 156 off 174 balls against Rajasthan in a drawn affair. As per the Indian Express, this century was Jaiswal's fifth for Mumbai in just 21 innings of Ranji Trophy cricket since his debut in 2019.

