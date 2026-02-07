Ranji Trophy quarter-finals: Auqib Nabi decimates MP with seven-wicket haul 

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi unleashed a jaw-dropping spell in the second innings of his side's Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final clash against Madhya Pradesh at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The star fast bowler claimed seven wickets as MP were folded for 152 while responding to J&K's first innings score of 194/10. This was his 13th fifer in First-Class cricket. Here are his stats.

Spell A venomous spell from Nabi MP never got going as Nabi was at his best. He claimed the first two wickets before dismantling the middle and lower order. The pacer was particularly brilliant toward the end as the home team went from 136/5 to 152 all-out. Nabi was well supported by fellow pacer Sunil Kumar, who claimed three wickets. The former finished with 7/40 from 18.4 overs.

Stats A look at Nabi's stats With his latest effort, the pacer has completed 137 wickets from 39 First-Class matches at a stellar average of around 18, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 13th five-wicket haul in FC cricket. He also owns five four-fers. Nabi now has four fifers in the ongoing season, which have taken him to 41 wickets from eight games at a stellar average of 12.36.

