Ranji Trophy final: Auqib Nabi claims seventh fifer of season

Jammu and Kashmir have taken a mammoth 291-run first-innings lead in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. The match is being played at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi. After posting 584/10 while batting first, J&K bowled out Karnataka for 293 runs on Day Four, thanks to a stellar performance by Auqib Nabi Dar. The pacer claimed his seventh five-wicket haul of the season. He also became the leading wicket-taker of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. Let's decode his performance.

Star bowler Nabi's fiery spell Nabi was sensational with the new ball, having dismissed prominent stars KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and R. Smaran on a batting-friendly pitch with occasional seam movement. His fiery spell either side of lunch reduced the home side to 57/4. Mayank Agarwal's resistance with a 266-ball 160 was not enough as he too fell to Nabi's bowling, leaving Karnataka short of parity at 293 runs. Tail-ender Shikhar Shetty was the pacer's final victim.

Stats Nabi goes past Mayank Mishra Nabi finished his spell with 5/54 in 23 overs (7 maidens). He has raced to 60 wickets across 10 games (17 innings) this season. The pacer went past Uttarakhand's Mayank Mishra's tally of 59 scalps to become the leading wicket-taker of the season. Nabi's average of 12.56 is the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps. The pacer's tally of seven five-wicket hauls is also the most for any bowler in the season (4W: 2).

Knock-outs Sensational in knock-outs Nabi has been particularly lethal in the knock stage of the season, claiming at least four wickets in each of the five innings. The pacer clocked figures worth 7/40 and 5/70 in the quarter-final clash against Madhya Pradesh. Nabi's 12 /110 in the game are the second-best match figures in the season. In the semi-final, he returned with 5/87 and 4/36 against Bengal.

