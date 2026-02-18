Auqib Nabi surpasses 50 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Stats

In a historic achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has reached the finals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time. The team secured their spot in the final by defeating Bengal in a thrilling semi-final match at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani. J&K pacer Auqib Nabi was the star of the semi-final match, having claimed a four-fer and a fifer. Here we decode his sensational run in the ongoing season.

Match dynamics How did the game pan out? Bengal batted first and scored 328/10 in their first innings while J&K replied with 302/10. In their second innings, Bengal fell short with just 99/10. This gave Jammu and Kashmir a target of 126 runs to chase on the final day. Despite losing two early wickets, the middle order steadied the innings with Vanshaj Sharma leading the charge. He scored an unbeaten 43 while Shubham Pundir (27) and Abdul Samad (30*) also contributed to ensure J&K's six-wicket win.

Star player Nabi's all-round brilliance powers Jammu and Kashmir to victory As mentioned, Nabi was the star performer of the game, which even earned him the Player-of-the-Match award. He took nine wickets in total, including a five-wicket haul in Bengal's first innings (5/87 and 4/36). In addition to his bowling exploits, Nabi also contributed with the bat, scoring a valuable 42 runs while batting at number nine in J&K's first innings. His all-round performance played a crucial role in Jammu and Kashmir's historic win over Bengal.

Stats Joint-most wickets in the season With his latest efforts, Nabi became the first fast bowler to complete 50 wickets in the season. He has raced to 55 wickets across nine games (16 innings). While Uttarakhand's Mayank Mishra also boasts 55 wickets, no other bowler has even completed 46 wickets this season. Nabi's average of 12.72 is the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps. The pacer's tally of six five-wicket hauls is also the most for any bowler in the season (4W: 2).

DYK Second-best match figures in the season Nabi was the star of the match in J&K's quarter-final clash as well, against Madhya Pradesh. The pacer clocked figures worth 7/40 and 5/70 in the game. Nabi's 12 /110 in the game are the second-best match figures in the season. The only other bowler to claim at least 12 wickets in a match in the ongoing competition is Jharkhand spinner Anukul Roy - 13/90 vs Nagaland.