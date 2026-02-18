Historic! J&K qualify for their maiden Ranji Trophy final 

In a historic feat, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have reached the finals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time ever. The team achieved this milestone by defeating Bengal in a thrilling semifinal match at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Wednesday. The win marks a major turnaround for a team that was once considered an underdog in Indian domestic cricket.

Road to victory Journey to the final J&K's journey to the final has been marked by aggressive and fearless cricket. The middle order has been instrumental in rescuing the side from difficult situations throughout the season. The fast-bowling trio of Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, and Yudhvir Singh Charak have consistently extracted movement on unresponsive tracks. Their victories against seasoned teams like Karnataka and Mumbai gave them the confidence needed to take on a star-studded Bengal side.

Match details How the semifinal panned out In the semifinal, Bengal posted 328 runs in their first innings with Sudip Kumar Gharami scoring a brilliant 146. Auqib Nabi trapped five batters in the first innings. J&K responded with 302 runs, falling short by just 26 runs. However, they turned the tables in the second innings as their pace attack wreaked havoc on Bengal's batting order, bowling them out for just 99 runs. Nabi and Sunil Kumar were instrumental in this turnaround, taking four wickets each.

Advertisement

Final showdown A composed chase by J&K Chasing a target of 126 runs, J&K showed great composure. Despite losing two early wickets, the middle order steadied the innings with Vanshaj Sharma leading the charge. He scored an unbeaten 43 off 84 balls while Shubham Pundir (27) and Abdul Samad (30*) contributed to ensure a smooth chase. The team reached the target with six wickets in hand, triggering celebrations in their dugout.

Advertisement

Stats Sixth fifty-plus score in the season for Gharami Gharami played a patient knock of 146 runs off 246 balls in Bengal's first innings, hitting 21 fours and a six. Across 9 Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches, he owns 797 runs at 56.92, as per ESPNcricinfo. He hammered his third century (50s: 3). With this knock, he is now the 4th-highest scorer in Ranji this season.

Nabi Nine wickets in the game for Nabi Nabi was sensational for J&K throughout the game as he recorded figures worth 5/87 and 4/36. With his latest efforts, the pacer became the first fast bowler to complete 50 wickets in the season. He has raced to 55 wickets across nine games (16 innings). Nabi's average of 12.72 is the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps. The pacer's tally of six five-wicket hauls is also the most for any bowler in the season (4W: 2).