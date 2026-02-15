Bengal's Sudip Kumar Gharami floors J&K in Ranji Trophy semis

Stellar performance

Gharami in sensational form

Gharami, who had scored a match-winning 299 against Andhra in the quarter-finals, continued his good form. He came to bat in the second over after Sudip Chatterjee was dismissed without scoring. He added an 85-run stand alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran (49) for the 2nd wicket. Bengal were reduced to 89/2 and 89/3 in a short passage before Gharami and Anustup Majumdar added 66 runs. After Majumdar's dismissal, Gharami was joined by Shahbaz Ahmed and the pair added 94 runs off 179 balls.