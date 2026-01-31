Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad joins Sachin Tendulkar on this list

Mumbai's stand-in captain Siddhesh Lad has been on a roll, scoring four consecutive centuries in First-Class cricket. His latest achievement came during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. This stellar performance has now placed him in the same league as some of India's greatest cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar . In his last four innings, he has scored 127, 170, 104, and now 103 runs respectively.

Match update Lad rescues Mumbai after early blows Delhi batted first in the match and managed to score only 221 runs. Despite opener Sanat Sangwan scoring 118 runs, no other Delhi batter could make a significant impact. In reply, Mumbai had a shaky start as they were reeling at 44/3 when Lad arrived to bat. He partnered with Musheer Khan and later Suved Parkar to power his team.

Knock A fine hand from Mumbai skipper Lad's fourth consecutive FC hundred came en route to a strong 136-run partnership with Suved Parkar for the sixth wicket. The former eventually departed for 103 off 185 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours. His efforts meant Mumbai finished their first innings at 317/10 and secured a 96-run lead.

Elite list Lad joins these names Meanwhile, Lad now has five centuries from nine innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. As per Sportstar, the stand-in Mumbai skipper has become just the third batter to score five or more centuries in a Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai. The only other two players to have achieved this feat are Rusi Modi (1944-45) and Tendulkar (1994-95).

Prospect Can Lad go past Parthiv? Having scored four back-to-back FC centuries, Lad has joined great Indian names like Vijay Merchant and Tendulkar. Parthiv Patel holds the Indian record with five tons on the bounce in the longest format. The world record stands at six, which is shared by CB Fry, Don Bradman, and Mike Procter.

Stats Here are his FC stats Lad has also scored a fifty besides five hundreds in this season. He has completed 732 runs across seven games in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at a brilliant average of 92.12. Playing his 81st FC game, Lad has completed 5,586 runs while averaging over 44. His tally now includes 15 tons and 30 half-centuries. The 170 versus Puducherry earlier in the season is his best score in the format.

Personal growth I know my game now: Lad Lad, 33, credited his recent success to a better understanding of his game and batting at a settled position. "Now I feel I know my game. When to run, what to do. The maturity a batsman gets after 30, I am experiencing that now," he said as quoted by Sportstar. He also stressed on the importance of playing out fast bowlers on seamer-friendly surfaces for getting runs off spin later in innings.