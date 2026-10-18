Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh slams his 2nd consecutive century

Rinku came to bat when Uttar Pradesh lost their third wicket for just 33 runs.

He then stitched a 58-run partnership with Madhav Kaushik (45), holding one end up while wickets kept falling from the other.

Rinku couldn't find a potent partner after Kaushik's departure, as no other batter could even score 15 in the innings.

At 137/9, UP were in all sorts of trouble.

Rinku then dominated a 65-run stand with last man Vansh Chaudhary, who managed four runs.