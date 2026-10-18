Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh slams his 2nd consecutive century
What's the story
Extending his sensational run in the ongoing 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, Rinku Singh scored a sensational century against Goa at Kanpur's Green Park. This knock was indeed timely, as Uttar Pradesh had suffered a severe batting collapse. However, Rinku batted well at one end and brought up his second successive century this season. Here are the key stats.
Details
A fighting knock from Rinku
Rinku came to bat when Uttar Pradesh lost their third wicket for just 33 runs.
He then stitched a 58-run partnership with Madhav Kaushik (45), holding one end up while wickets kept falling from the other.
Rinku couldn't find a potent partner after Kaushik's departure, as no other batter could even score 15 in the innings.
At 137/9, UP were in all sorts of trouble.
Rinku then dominated a 65-run stand with last man Vansh Chaudhary, who managed four runs.
Stats
Back-to-back tons for Rinku
Rinku returned unbeaten on 118 runs off 186 balls as UP finished at 202/10. He hit two sixes and 11 fours during his stay.
In his last match against Bihar, Rinku scored an impressive 112 runs.
With these efforts, Rinku has raced to 3,987 runs in First-Class cricket from 55 matches at an average of close to 60, as per Cricinfo.
This record includes 11 centuries and 23 half-centuries.
Information
Rinku yet to play a Test match
Rinku has represented the Indian cricket team in two ODIs, where he scored a total of 55 runs. He has also played 48 T20Is, amassing an impressive total of 702 runs at a strike rate of 156.34. Rinku is yet to play a Test match.