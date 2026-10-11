Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh hammers his 10th First-Class hundred 

Rinku, who came in at number five for UP, returned unbeaten on 109 runs off 164 balls.

He hit three sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease.

His 202-run partnership with Madhav Kaushik was instrumental in taking UP to a strong position after they were reduced to three wickets for just 85 runs.

The latter also scored a hundred and walked back unbeaten on 124*.