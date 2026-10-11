Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh hammers his 10th First-Class hundred
What's the story
A sensational hundred from Rinku Singh powered Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Day 1 of their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy clash against Bihar on Sunday. The team scored 287 runs for the loss of three wickets on the day despite losing three batters within 100 runs. This was Rinku's 10th ton in First-Class cricket and a timely one as well. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Rinku's vital stand with Madhav Kaushik
Rinku, who came in at number five for UP, returned unbeaten on 109 runs off 164 balls.
He hit three sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease.
His 202-run partnership with Madhav Kaushik was instrumental in taking UP to a strong position after they were reduced to three wickets for just 85 runs.
The latter also scored a hundred and walked back unbeaten on 124*.
Stats
Here are Rinku's FC stats
With this effort, Rinku has raced past 3,860 runs in First-Class cricket from 54 matches (77 innings) at an average of close to 60, as per Cricinfo.
This was his 10th ton in the format. Rinku has also hammered 23 fifties in FC cricket.
Rinku, who has played two ODIs and 48 T20Is for India, is yet to play a Test match.