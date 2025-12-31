Rashid Khan: Decoding his stats as Afghanistan captain in T20Is
Rashid Khan has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India. The announcement was made after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) unveiled their 15-member squad for the global event. The same team will also take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series in UAE ahead of the World Cup. Here we look at Rashid's stats as captain and overall numbers.
A look at the Afganistan squad
Afghanistan squad vs West Indies, and T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan (captain), Ibrahim Zadran (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Dissecting Rashid's numbers as captain
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has led Afghanistan in 41 T20I matches - the 2nd-most for the side. Under his leadership, the Afghans have claimed 22 wins and 19 defeats. In 41 matches as skipper, Rashid owns 69 wickets at an average of 13.37. He has picked five four-wicket hauls with the best performance of 4/14. With the bat, he has scored 300 runs at 15.78 with 39 being his best score.
Rashid's overall bowling stats
Overall, Rashid has 180 scalps for the Afghans at 13.57 from 107 matches. He owns nine four-fers and two fifers. Meanwhile, he has also picked two scalps for ICC World XI, which means he has 182 wickets in total at 13.69.