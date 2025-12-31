ACB announced the squad for T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan: Decoding his stats as Afghanistan captain in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 06:03 pm Dec 31, 202506:03 pm

What's the story

Rashid Khan has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India. The announcement was made after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) unveiled their 15-member squad for the global event. The same team will also take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series in UAE ahead of the World Cup. Here we look at Rashid's stats as captain and overall numbers.