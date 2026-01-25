T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan eyes these milestones

Rashid Khan , the most prolific T20 spinner, will lead Afghanistan in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The wrist-spinner started strongly by leading the Afghans to a 2-1 T20I series win over West Indies in Dubai. Under him, Afghanistan reached their maiden T20 World Cup semi-final last year. Rashid, who would aim to scale new heights, eyes several milestones.

#1 Leading wicket-taker in T20Is Rashid is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. In 111 matches, the leg-spinner has taken 187 wickets at a remarkable average of 13.59. His tally includes 2 fifers and an economy rate of 6.02. In the impending T20 World Cup, Rashid could become the first-ever player with 200 T20I wickets. New Zealand's Tim Southee is currently the second-highest wicket-taker (164).

Information Rashid eyes 700 T20 wickets Rashid is also the highest wicket-taker in overall T20 cricket. Across 515 matches, he has snapped up 696 wickets at 18.49. The Afghan wrist-spinner now eyes the elusive 700-wicket mark.

Advertisement

#3 Another significant landmark Since making his debut in 2015, Rashid has been Afghanistan's mainstay spinner across formats. A white-ball specialist, Rashid has taken 440 wickets from 233 internationals at an incredible average of 17.14. He has taken 45 and 210 wickets in Tests and T20Is, respectively. Rashid now eyes the 450-wicket mark for Afghanistan. Only one other Afghan player has 200-plus wickets - Mohammad Nabi (288).

Advertisement