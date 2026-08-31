'Worst management in last 70 years': Rashid Latif slams PCB
What's the story
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi. His criticism comes after the national team suffered a heavy defeat against England in the second Test at Lord's. The loss gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Latif called out both the players and PCB administration for their role in this downfall.
Board criticism
Latif's scathing attack on PCB
Latif said on Geo News, "Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team and how it's the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches."
He emphasized that both the selection committee and coaches have contributed to this decline.
"If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question," he added.
Batting struggles
Pakistan's batting woes in the series
Pakistan's biggest issue in the series has been their batting.
The team has failed to score more than 200 runs even once across four innings, leaving little room for error from their bowlers.
Captain Babar Azam missed the first Test but returned at Lord's with hopes of stabilizing his struggling side.
However, he had a disappointing outing with scores of 8 and 6.
Off-field dispute
Off-field controversy during Lord's Test
The Lord's Test was also marred by an off-field dispute between the PCB and Sky Sports.
The broadcaster aired an 18-minute interview with Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan. They spoke about their father's situation and treatment in prison.
Reports suggested that the PCB threatened to withdraw Pakistan from the Test if the interview was aired, but both Babar and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed denied knowledge of such a plan.
Match
How the Lord's Test panned out
Asked to bat at Lord's, England posted 290 with fifties from Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith. Mohammad Abbas claimed a four-wicket haul.
Pakistan, without the injured Imam-ul-Haq, collapsed to 110 as Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer rattled them.
Banking on the first-innings lead, England scored 208, led by Dan Lawrence's fifty. Meanwhile, Abbas claimed five wickets.
Chasing 389, Pakistan faltered again despite Saud Shakeel's fighting 97. Robinson took four wickets to complete England's victory.