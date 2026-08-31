'Worst management in last 70 years': Rashid Latif slams PCB

Latif said on Geo News, "Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team and how it's the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches."

He emphasized that both the selection committee and coaches have contributed to this decline.

"If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question," he added.