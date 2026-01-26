'You feel..': Ravi Bishnoi reflects on his successful T20I comeback

Ravi Bishnoi made a successful return to India's T20I team after nearly a year away from the national side. His comeback was marked by a stellar performance in the third T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati. The leg-spinner, who once topped the ICC T20I bowling rankings, had been through a rough patch before making a return to the T20I team. Here are further details.

Comeback story Bishnoi's journey back to T20I cricket Bishnoi's return to India's T20I team was not an easy one. He had to deal with loss of form, being released by his IPL franchise, and long gaps away from international cricket. But on Sunday night, he reminded everyone why he was once the top bowler in ICC T20I rankings. In the third T20I against New Zealand, Bishnoi took two wickets for 18 runs in four overs, playing a crucial role in India's eventual eight-wicket win.

Personal insights Bishnoi's reflections on his journey Reflecting on his journey, Bishnoi said, "For a long time, you feel you should be there, but you are not." "The Indian team is very strong, there are very few places and limited opportunities. But it was good for me because I had time to work on myself." This self-improvement process began in Jodhpur with his coach and included domestic cricket appearances in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Ranji matches.

Career challenges Bishnoi's technical focus and IPL journey Bishnoi's technical focus was on maintaining pace with control. He realized that pace without control only benefits batsmen. "If my length is slightly off, it becomes very easy to hit. So I worked on bowling a good length consistently," he added. After being released by Lucknow Super Giants before the IPL 2026 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹7.2 crore, giving him a fresh start and renewed belief in his abilities.

