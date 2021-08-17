Wrestler Ravinder earns semifinal spot at junior world championships

Upcoming Indian wrestler Ravinder showed tremendous defense skills to reach the 61kg semifinals of the junior world championship in Russia on Monday even as three of his compatriots bit the dust in the quarterfinals. In the action-packed pre-quarterfinal against Ivan Hramyka from Belarus, Ravinder's agility stood out as he won 5-2. Ivan had a good attacking style but the Indian's stamina helped him immensely.

Ravinder's superior defense was on display in the quarterfinal

In the quarterfinal against Brunei's Alibeg Alibegov, Ravinder's superior defense was on display. Alibeg got hold of Ravinder's right leg and then also initiated a dangerous-looking double-leg attack but on both occasions, Ravinder used his power and brain to wriggle out.

He will now fight it out with Armenia's Levik Mikayelyan for a place in the gold medal match. Ravinder had won a silver medal at the Under-23 World Championship (61kg) in 2019. Notably, Ravinder had also won gold at the South Asian Games in 2016 and also a bronze at the Cadet Asian Championships in 2014.

Gourav Baliyan, Deepak reached semifinals on Monday

Among other Indians in action, Yash (74kg) lost in the pre-quarterfinals while Vetal Shelkle (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), and Aniruddh (125kg) lost their respective quarterfinal matches. Going out of medal contention were Shubham (57kg) and Rohit (65kg), who lost their respective repechage rounds. Meanwhile, on Monday India's Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak (97kg) reached the semifinals.