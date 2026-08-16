'My confidence was disturbed': Ravindra Jadeja on early career challenges

Jadeja, who started his First-Class career batting at number four, said he had a strong belief in his abilities due to his impressive Ranji Trophy average of over 60.

However, the southpaw admitted that not getting a consistent batting spot in the Indian team often left him questioning his place.

"Whatever Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy first-class cricket I have played domestically, my batting average is more than 60. So somewhere, I had that belief that I had that ability. But sometimes what happens is that you come into the Indian team and you don't get that batting number," Jadeja said in a chat with broadcasters.