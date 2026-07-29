RCB become first IPL side with $300 million brand value
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the most valuable franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), now have a brand value of over $300 million. A report by US-based global investment bank Houlihan Lokey confirmed that the figure has now reached $312 million. The report also shows that IPL's overall business value has increased by 11.4% from $18.5 billion last year to an impressive $20.6 billion.
Growth trajectory
RCB first to cross $300m
RCB, the IPL's defending champions and two-time winners, saw their brand value increase by a whopping 16% from last year's $269 million.
This makes them the first cricket team ever to cross the $300 million mark.
The report highlights that this is part of a larger trend as IPL continues to witness double-digit growth in business value for the second consecutive year.
Market dynamics
League's overall business value increases
The report also notes that the value of IPL has increased by 11.4% from $18.5 billion a year ago to $20.6 billion now, marking its second consecutive year of double-digit growth in business value.
RCB changed hands four months ago when a consortium comprising Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, the Aditya Birla Group, and the Times of India Group bought the franchise for $1.78 billion.
Champions
Successive titles for RCB
For 17 years, the Royal Challengers waited for their first IPL trophy. Less than 12 months later, they had two.
RCB became the third side to defend their IPL title after beating Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
They successfully chased down 156, banking on Virat Kohli's blistering knock. Have a look at their journey.
Franchise rankings
Other franchises in top four
The report also highlights the brand values of other top franchises in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians are second with a brand value of $264 million (up 9.1% from $242 million in 2025), while Kolkata Knight Riders come third at $245 million, a 7.9% increase from last year's $227 million.
Chennai Super Kings follow closely with a brand value of $244 million, with a 3.8% growth.