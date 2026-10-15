Champions League 2026-27, Real Madrid stun Roma 4-3: Key stats
What's the story
Real Madrid staged a stunning comeback against Roma, winning 4-3 in their UEFA Champions League clash. The match was held at the Stadio Olimpico, where Jose Mourinho was reunited with his former club. Marten de Roon put Roma ahead early on, but Kylian Mbappe equalized for Real Madrid on his 100th Champions League appearance. However, two quick goals from Donyell Malen gave the hosts a 3-1 lead early in the second half.
Match turnaround
Mourinho's return to Roma ends in defeat
Despite being down by two goals, Real Madrid staged a remarkable comeback in the final minutes of the match.
All three goals came from corners, with Carlos Espi, Endrick, and Antonio Rudiger scoring to stun Roma.
Mourinho had previously led Roma to a Conference League title and Europa League final during his two-and-a-half-year tenure at the club.
Homecoming
Roma strike 1st in the 1st half
Mourinho was warmly welcomed by the home crowd in Roma's first Champions League match at home in over seven years.
However, it was Roma who struck first, with Mbappe scoring a deflected shot into the roof of the net.
The equalizer seemed to calm down Roma as they threatened a second goal before halftime through Marc Cucurella and Jude Bellingham.
Game shift
Malen scores twice for Roma before Real respond
In the second half, Roma quickly regained their lead with Malen scoring his first goal after being fed by Rodrigo Mora.
The Italian side doubled their advantage six minutes later when Malen scored again, this time after a VAR review confirmed he wasn't offside.
Real Madrid responded by testing Pierluigi Gollini but couldn't find the back of the net until set pieces unlocked Roma's defense.
Final minutes
Espi, Endrick, and Rudiger stun Roma
Espi scored from a close-range rebound to pull one back for Real Madrid, before Endrick headed home another corner just two minutes later.
Antonio Rudiger completed the extraordinary turnaround by guiding home a close-range finish in the 90th minute.
The result leaves Real Madrid with six points from their opening two league phase matches, while Roma are on one point.
Real are 8th in the standings with six points. Roma are placed 25th.
Do you know?
Real go marching against Italian teams
As per Opta, Real Madrid have now won 20 of their last 22 UEFA Champions League matches against Italian teams (2L). Real only failed against Juventus in April 2018 and AC Milan in November 2024 during this period (both defeats 1-3).
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Malen makes his presence felt
Since the weekend of his debut with Roma, January 16-18, only Harry Kane (38) and Raphinha (24) have scored more goals with teams from the five major European leagues across all competitions than Malen (23) from 28 matches.
Mbappe
Mbappe smashes Lionel Messi's Champions League record; surpasses Raul
Mbappe became the youngest player ever to reach 100 Champions League appearances.
Aged 27y 298d, Mbappe broke Lionel Messi's record (28y 84d).
Mbappe marked the occasion by scoring a first-half equalizer for Los Blancos.
Mbappe (72) is now the 5th-highest scorer in Champions League history, surpassing Raul (71).
24 of his 72 Champions League goals have come for Real Madrid.
In 113 matches for Real, Mbappe has scored a whopping 95 goals, including 9 this season.
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Key performers for Real
Endrick scored his 8th goal for Real in his 42nd appearance across competitions. Arda Guler shone for Real with two assists against Roma in the 85th and 90th minutes respectively. Meanwhile, Yan Diomande made an assist for Mbappe's goal in the contest. Rudiger scored his 10th goal for Real in what was his 187th appearance.