Arsenal explore move to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior
What's the story
Premier League champions Arsenal are said to be considering a move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian international is on a list of potential targets as the Gunners look to strengthen their attacking options. However, it is still early days and no formal discussions have taken place between the clubs yet, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.
Contract status
Vinicius in final year of contract with Real Madrid
Vinicius is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid after spending eight seasons at the club.
Despite his impressive performance during this summer's FIFA World Cup, where he scored four goals in five matches, there has been no progress on a contract extension.
The forward joined Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 and has since made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists.
Transfer interest
Arsenal's interest in Vinicius approved at all levels
Arsenal's interest in Vinicius has been approved at all levels within the club, The Independent reported.
However, there are no formal talks between the two clubs yet.
Real Madrid would not want to lose the forward for free, especially since he is due a significant loyalty bonus next season.
Last season, Vinicius scored 22 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid as they finished second in La Liga behind Barcelona.