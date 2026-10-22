Real Madrid's Yan Diomande sets these Champions League records: Details

After half-time, Guler doubled the lead for Real by tapping in a header from Mbappe.

The Frenchman then scored his 12th goal in as many games this season with a curling finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Leipzig managed to pull one back through Tidiam Gomis but Diomande, who left the German side in summer, restored Real's three-goal cushion with a stunning volley from outside the box.

Earlier, he assisted Mbappe for Real's third goal.