Real Madrid's Yan Diomande sets these Champions League records: Details
What's the story
Real Madrid smashed four goals past RB Leipzig in Matchweek 3 of the UEFA Champions League. Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande were the scorers for Real Madrid, who secured a 4-1 win for Jose Mourinho's side. Diomande, who joined Real this summer from Leipzig, is finding his feet. He went on to set records with his goal-scoring contributions. Here's more.
Match details
Silva scores as Real go into half-time with a lead
Real maintained their perfect start to the Champions League with a third straight win.
Silva's goal came from close range after Guler's strike deflected off a defender and slipped through goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt's legs.
Thibaut Courtois had earlier denied Christopher Nkunku and Romulo with brilliant saves, keeping Leipzig in the game for much of the first half.
Goal scorers
Real Madrid run riot in the 2nd half
After half-time, Guler doubled the lead for Real by tapping in a header from Mbappe.
The Frenchman then scored his 12th goal in as many games this season with a curling finish from the edge of the penalty area.
Leipzig managed to pull one back through Tidiam Gomis but Diomande, who left the German side in summer, restored Real's three-goal cushion with a stunning volley from outside the box.
Earlier, he assisted Mbappe for Real's third goal.
Record
Youngest Real Madrid substitute with this record
At 19 years and 341 days, Diomande became the youngest Real Madrid substitute to score and assist in a UEFA Champions League match.
The previous record was held by Guti against Molde in September 1999 (22 years and 325 days).
Meanwhile, he is also the fourth youngest player to achieve this with any team in the history of the competition.
Do you know?
Youngest African player to attain this feat
Diomande also became the youngest African player to score and assist in a UEFA Champions League match since Obafemi Martins in September 2003 for Inter Milan against Arsenal.