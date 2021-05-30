Home / News / Sports News / India tour of UK: Records which Ravindra Jadeja can break
Sports

India tour of UK: Records which Ravindra Jadeja can break

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 01:05 pm
India tour of UK: Records which Ravindra Jadeja can break
Ravindra Jadeja set to break these records in England

India are set to reach the UK on June 3 for taking part in the ICC World Test Championship final and England Test series. The all-important finale will begin on June 18. After performing well in the IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would want to replicate his performances in red-ball cricket. Here are the records he can break in England.

In this article
Career

A look at his numbers in Test cricket

Jadeja has been the mainstay all-rounder for Team India after he rose to prominence in 2012. He is truly a three-dimensional player, who draws praise for his acrobatic fielding. Jadeja owns 220 wickets from 51 Tests at an average of 24.32. The tally includes 9 five-wicket hauls and one 10-for. The Indian all-rounder has also scored 1,954 runs at 36.18 (15 fifties, 1 hundred).

Wickets

Jadeja can surpass Javagal Srinath

Jadeja is presently India's 10th-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He is behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), R Ashwin (409), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (303), Bishan Bedi (266), BS Chandrasekhar (242), and Javagal Srinath (236). On the upcoming tour, Jadeja can leave behind Srinath. He can also get past Peter Siddle (221), Vernon Philander (224), and Andrew Flintoff (226).

Double

Double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets

In his next match, Jadeja is set to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Jadeja, who already owns 220 scalps, requires 46 runs to complete 2,000 Test runs. He will become the fifth Indian to achieve this milestone. His compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin was the last Indian to do so in 2017.

Away

Jadeja set to complete 1,000 Test runs away from home

Over the years, Jadeja has picked up 63 wickets from 18 away Tests at 32.44. On the impending tour, he can eclipse Subhash Gupte (65), Venkatesh Prasad (69), Manoj Prabhakar (73), and Irfan Pathan (73) on this tally. Jadeja is also closing in on the 1,000-run mark in away Tests. At present, he has 748 runs in 18 away Tests at 32.52.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League

Latest News

Champions League: Unwanted records scripted by Pep Guardiola

Sports

COVID-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7 with some relaxations

India

'Gossip Girl' reboot teaser: Young fashionistas set screen on fire

Entertainment

Twitter pauses public verification amid deluge of fresh applications

Science

England vs New Zealand: Key battles to watch out for

Sports

Latest Sports News

Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League

Sports

UCL final: Kai Havertz puts Chelsea ahead against Manchester City

Sports

UCL final, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Here's the team news

Sports

Belgrade Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Molcan, wins 83rd career title

Sports

WTC final: Team India to reach UK on June 3

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final: Team India to reach UK on June 3

Sports

'High on confidence', Axar Patel unperturbed by Ravindra Jadeja's presence

Sports

India tour of UK: Records which Ishant Sharma can break

Sports

India tour of England: Bharat named standby for Wriddhiman Saha

Sports
Trending Topics