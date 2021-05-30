India tour of UK: Records which Ravindra Jadeja can break

Ravindra Jadeja set to break these records in England

India are set to reach the UK on June 3 for taking part in the ICC World Test Championship final and England Test series. The all-important finale will begin on June 18. After performing well in the IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would want to replicate his performances in red-ball cricket. Here are the records he can break in England.

Career

A look at his numbers in Test cricket

Jadeja has been the mainstay all-rounder for Team India after he rose to prominence in 2012. He is truly a three-dimensional player, who draws praise for his acrobatic fielding. Jadeja owns 220 wickets from 51 Tests at an average of 24.32. The tally includes 9 five-wicket hauls and one 10-for. The Indian all-rounder has also scored 1,954 runs at 36.18 (15 fifties, 1 hundred).

Wickets

Jadeja can surpass Javagal Srinath

Jadeja is presently India's 10th-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He is behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), R Ashwin (409), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (303), Bishan Bedi (266), BS Chandrasekhar (242), and Javagal Srinath (236). On the upcoming tour, Jadeja can leave behind Srinath. He can also get past Peter Siddle (221), Vernon Philander (224), and Andrew Flintoff (226).

Double

Double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets

In his next match, Jadeja is set to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Jadeja, who already owns 220 scalps, requires 46 runs to complete 2,000 Test runs. He will become the fifth Indian to achieve this milestone. His compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin was the last Indian to do so in 2017.

Away

Jadeja set to complete 1,000 Test runs away from home

Over the years, Jadeja has picked up 63 wickets from 18 away Tests at 32.44. On the impending tour, he can eclipse Subhash Gupte (65), Venkatesh Prasad (69), Manoj Prabhakar (73), and Irfan Pathan (73) on this tally. Jadeja is also closing in on the 1,000-run mark in away Tests. At present, he has 748 runs in 18 away Tests at 32.52.