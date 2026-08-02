Three records that make Abhishek Sharma a class apart

Across 202 innings, Abhishek has tallied 5,995 runs at an average of 33.21.

As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate of 175.44 is the second-best among batters with at least 5,000 T20 runs.

The southpaw is only behind New Zealand's Finn Allen, who owns a strike rate of 178.12.

Suryakumar Yadav (152.58) is the only other Indian with a 150-plus strike rate in this regard.