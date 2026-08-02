Three records that make Abhishek Sharma a class apart
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive batting in T20 cricket. The Indian opener recently grabbed headlines after hammering a stunning 233 off just 91 balls in a Punjab inter-district match. While the knock came outside elite-level cricket, it once again highlighted why he is regarded as one of the most destructive batters in the shortest format. Here are three T20 records that set him apart.
#1
Second-best strike rate in T20s
Across 202 innings, Abhishek has tallied 5,995 runs at an average of 33.21.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate of 175.44 is the second-best among batters with at least 5,000 T20 runs.
The southpaw is only behind New Zealand's Finn Allen, who owns a strike rate of 178.12.
Suryakumar Yadav (152.58) is the only other Indian with a 150-plus strike rate in this regard.
#2
Most scores of 130 or more
Abhishek has tallied nine T20 hundreds. Only Virat Kohli (10) has more tons among Indian players.
Abhishek has recorded four scores of 130 or more in T20s, the most for any batter. Aaron Finch and Chris Gayle are the other batters with more than two such scores (3 each).
Abhishek's 135 is the highest individual score for India in T20Is.
#3
Fastest to 100 T20I sixes
Last month, Abhishek became the quickest to reach 100 T20I sixes. He took just 785 balls since making his debut in 2024.
Before Abhishek, his former captain Suryakumar Yadav was the fastest Indian to 100 T20I sixes, taking 1,007 balls.
Overall, the previous record was held by the West Indies' Evin Lewis. As per Cricbuzz, Lewis raced to 100 20I sixes off 789 balls.