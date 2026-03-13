Chelsea captain Reece James signs new 6-year contract: Details here
What's the story
Chelsea FC's captain, Reece James, has signed a new six-year contract with the club. The deal will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2032. This move comes as a major boost for Chelsea, especially after their recent defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League R16 first leg. James had two years remaining on his previous contract and was the last player from the previous ownership era.
Career timeline
James's impressive stats for Chelsea
James, who joined Chelsea at the age of six, has been a key player for the club. He has made 225 appearances so far, scoring 16 goals and providing 31 assists. 10 of his goals and 21 assists have come in 153 Premier League games for the Blues. Despite suffering from injuries in recent years, he has managed to play regularly of late. The defender also returned to the England squad under former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel. Overall, he has 22 appearances for England, scoring one goal.
Captaincy details
James has won major trophies with the Blues
James has lifted numerous trophies with the Blues in his career so far. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21. Another European honor came in the form of UEFA Conference League in 2024-25. James also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 and 2025. He has been a three-time FA Cup runner-up (2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22). He is also a one-time EFL Cup runner-up in 2021-22.