Chelsea captain Reece James signs new 6-year contract: Details here

Career timeline

James's impressive stats for Chelsea

James, who joined Chelsea at the age of six, has been a key player for the club. He has made 225 appearances so far, scoring 16 goals and providing 31 assists. 10 of his goals and 21 assists have come in 153 Premier League games for the Blues. Despite suffering from injuries in recent years, he has managed to play regularly of late. The defender also returned to the England squad under former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel. Overall, he has 22 appearances for England, scoring one goal.