Revisiting Brendon McCullum's heroics in 2014 India-New Zealand Test series
What's the story
Batters will face a stern test in the upcoming two-match Test series between India and hosts New Zealand, starting November 19. The pitches in New Zealand are known to favor swing bowlers, making it a real challenge for the batters. Speaking of the best batting performances in the IND-NZ rivalry, Brendon McCullum's heroics in the 2014 Test series in New Zealand stand out. Here we look at his sensational campaign in that series.
Stats
Two 200-plus scores in that series
McCullum, who was NZ's captain back then, scored a 307-ball 224 in the series opener in Auckland, which NZ won by 40 runs.
However, in the second Test in Wellington, New Zealand were dismissed for a cheap 192 in the opening innings.
India then earned a massive 246-run lead in the first innings, having finished at 438.
Furthermore, the Kiwis were reduced to 94/5 in their second innings.
While the hosts were staring at an innings loss at this point, McCullum had other plans.
Triple-hundred
A generational knock from the skipper
NZ needed a miracle to avoid a defeat, and McCullum provided them with the same.
Along with BJ Watling (124), the Kiwi skipper dominated a record-breaking 352-run stand for the sixth wicket, as New Zealand earned a hard-fought draw.
During the course, McCullum became the first Kiwi batter to slam a Test triple-hundred, smashing 302 off 559 balls with the help of 32 fours and four sixes.
Feats
McCullum still owns these feats
McCullum and Australia's Michael Clarke (329* in Sydney, 2012) are still the only batters to score Test triple-hundreds versus India while batting at five or lower, as per Cricinfo.
While the former lasted 559 balls, no other batter has survived 450 balls versus India in the third or fourth innings of a Test.
Overall, McCullum faced the third-most balls versus India in an innings.
The 352-run stand between McCullum and Watling is still the second-highest stand by a pair (for sixth wicket or lower) in the third or fourth innings.
More records
500-plus runs in the series
McCullum finished the series with 535 runs - the fourth-most for any batter in a two-Test series.
McCullum, Clarke (2 in 2011-12), and Australia's Ricky Ponting (2 in 2003-04) are the only batters to score multiple 200-plus scores in a Test series versus India.
Overall, McCullum has three scores of 200 or more versus India. Vinoo Mankad remains the only other player with multiple such scores in this rivalry (2).
The Kiwi talisman is tied with Ponting in terms of the most 200-plus scores against India.