Revisiting Brendon McCullum's heroics in 2014 India-New Zealand Test series

McCullum, who was NZ's captain back then, scored a 307-ball 224 in the series opener in Auckland, which NZ won by 40 runs.

However, in the second Test in Wellington, New Zealand were dismissed for a cheap 192 in the opening innings.

India then earned a massive 246-run lead in the first innings, having finished at 438.

Furthermore, the Kiwis were reduced to 94/5 in their second innings.

While the hosts were staring at an innings loss at this point, McCullum had other plans.