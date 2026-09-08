Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / ODIs becoming less prominent? Ricky Ponting on rise of T20s
ODIs becoming less prominent? Ricky Ponting on rise of T20s
Ponting backs the future of Test cricket

ODIs becoming less prominent? Ricky Ponting on rise of T20s

By Parth Dhall
Sep 08, 2026
10:49 pm
What's the story

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has predicted that ODIs could become less prominent in the years to come. The prediction comes as more T20 leagues continue to emerge globally. Despite his concerns over this potential shift, Ponting remains confident that Test cricket will continue to thrive as long as major cricketing nations remain committed to it.

Format evolution

Test cricket will remain strong: Ponting

Speaking to PTI, Ponting said, "As the months go by and the years go by and more and more T20 cricket is being played and more franchises and franchise tournaments are starting around the world, it's more and more likely that 50-over cricket is probably going to be played less."

He added, "It's inevitable, which I'm not a huge fan of, to be honest."

League impact

Impact of T20 leagues on players

Ponting also acknowledged the challenges posed by the growing number of T20 leagues.

He said that the cricket calendar would have to make room for these new franchise competitions.

However, he also credited such leagues with extending players' careers.

"The players are the ones that are benefiting most from these tournaments all over the world at the moment," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Format survival

ICC CEO's views on ODI format

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta had recently said that "randomly scheduled" bilateral series "has to come to an end."

However, he believes the much-debated ODI format can continue to survive and thrive with its place "inextricably" linked to the World Cup.

This statement echoes Ponting's prediction about ODIs becoming less prominent in the international calendar due to the rise of T20 leagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relevance

Why ODIs are worth preserving

50-over cricket still has immense potential as it offers the best of both worlds.

It combines the patience and tactical depth of Test cricket with the flamboyance of T20s, making every phase in the innings significant.

The format has shaped several legends - you name them! With thoughtful reforms, ODI cricket can once again find its flair.

ADVERTISEMENT