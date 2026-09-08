ODIs becoming less prominent? Ricky Ponting on rise of T20s
What's the story
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has predicted that ODIs could become less prominent in the years to come. The prediction comes as more T20 leagues continue to emerge globally. Despite his concerns over this potential shift, Ponting remains confident that Test cricket will continue to thrive as long as major cricketing nations remain committed to it.
Format evolution
Test cricket will remain strong: Ponting
Speaking to PTI, Ponting said, "As the months go by and the years go by and more and more T20 cricket is being played and more franchises and franchise tournaments are starting around the world, it's more and more likely that 50-over cricket is probably going to be played less."
He added, "It's inevitable, which I'm not a huge fan of, to be honest."
League impact
Impact of T20 leagues on players
Ponting also acknowledged the challenges posed by the growing number of T20 leagues.
He said that the cricket calendar would have to make room for these new franchise competitions.
However, he also credited such leagues with extending players' careers.
"The players are the ones that are benefiting most from these tournaments all over the world at the moment," he said.
Format survival
ICC CEO's views on ODI format
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta had recently said that "randomly scheduled" bilateral series "has to come to an end."
However, he believes the much-debated ODI format can continue to survive and thrive with its place "inextricably" linked to the World Cup.
This statement echoes Ponting's prediction about ODIs becoming less prominent in the international calendar due to the rise of T20 leagues.
Relevance
Why ODIs are worth preserving
50-over cricket still has immense potential as it offers the best of both worlds.
It combines the patience and tactical depth of Test cricket with the flamboyance of T20s, making every phase in the innings significant.
The format has shaped several legends - you name them! With thoughtful reforms, ODI cricket can once again find its flair.