Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India ahead of Zimbabwe clash

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has confirmed that Rinku Singh will rejoin the team on Wednesday evening. The announcement comes ahead of India's crucial ﻿ICC T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. Rinku had left the squad earlier due to a family emergency but is now expected to return in time for the Super 8 clash.

Family crisis Rinku's father hospitalized Rinku missed India's mandatory training session on Tuesday as he had to attend to a family emergency. Reports suggested that the left-handed batter was visiting his father, who is reportedly on ventilator support and battling stage-4 liver cancer. Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, is currently hospitalized in Greater Noida. His absence from the training session led to speculation about his availability for the upcoming match against Zimbabwe.

Team dynamics Rinku will return this evening: Kotak Despite his absence from Wednesday's optional training session, Kotak confirmed that Rinku will be back in Chennai later today. The batting coach said, "Rinku will come back today evening," during a pre-match press conference. His return could have a major impact on the team's selection for the upcoming match against Zimbabwe, especially after India's heavy defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener.

