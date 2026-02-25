Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India ahead of Zimbabwe clash
What's the story
India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has confirmed that Rinku Singh will rejoin the team on Wednesday evening. The announcement comes ahead of India's crucial ICC T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. Rinku had left the squad earlier due to a family emergency but is now expected to return in time for the Super 8 clash.
Family crisis
Rinku's father hospitalized
Rinku missed India's mandatory training session on Tuesday as he had to attend to a family emergency. Reports suggested that the left-handed batter was visiting his father, who is reportedly on ventilator support and battling stage-4 liver cancer. Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, is currently hospitalized in Greater Noida. His absence from the training session led to speculation about his availability for the upcoming match against Zimbabwe.
Team dynamics
Rinku will return this evening: Kotak
Despite his absence from Wednesday's optional training session, Kotak confirmed that Rinku will be back in Chennai later today. The batting coach said, "Rinku will come back today evening," during a pre-match press conference. His return could have a major impact on the team's selection for the upcoming match against Zimbabwe, especially after India's heavy defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener.
Strategic shifts
Kotak hints at possible changes in India's batting order
In light of the recent loss to South Africa and the performance of left-handed top-order batsmen against off-spin, Kotak hinted at possible changes in the team's combination. He said, "There can be changes in the game. We are thinking of the top three left-handers and the oppositions bowling off spin." It remains to be seen if Sanju Samson returns to the XI.