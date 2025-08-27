Rinku Singh smashes another half-century ahead of Asia Cup: Stats

Rinku Singh , India's finisher for the T20I format, has once again showcased his explosive batting prowess in the ongoing UP T20 League. The Meerut Mavericks captain scored a blistering 57 runs off just 27 balls against Lucknow Falcons on August 27. Rinku hammered 3 fours and 4 sixes, significantly contributing to his team's total of 233/4 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

Game impact Blistering knock from Mavericks skipper Rinku walked in to bat at No. 5 with three wickets down for 73 runs in the 10th over. He added a 94-run stand with Rituraj Sharma, who scored a 37-ball 74*. Rinku, who was dismissed in the 18th over, struck at 211.11. His explosive innings boosted Meerut Mavericks's score in the middle overs, taking it to a formidable 167 (by the time he departed).

Performance Rinku continues his fine form Earlier in the tournament, Rinku hammered an incredible ton against Gorakhpur Lions. He smashed an unbeaten 108 off just 48 balls (7 fours and 8 sixes). These performances have given Rinku a much-needed boost ahead of the T20 Asia Cup, starting September 9. He is part of India's 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.