Glaucoma linked to pickleball eye injury: Doctors raise health concerns
What's the story
Doctors are sounding the alarm over a surge in eye injuries associated with the rapidly growing popularity of pickleball. A recent case involving a woman in her 50s who developed glaucoma after being struck in the eye during a game has raised concerns, reports The Guardian. The incident occurred when she was playing without any protective eyewear and sustained a direct blow to her left eye.
Case details
How the woman's condition worsened
The woman experienced immediate blurry vision, severe pain, and extreme light sensitivity after the injury.
Although she was discharged from the hospital after emergency treatment and her symptoms seemed to be resolving, her condition deteriorated weeks later.
Three months after the injury, she developed structural optic nerve damage and impaired vision due to the trauma.
Doctors ultimately diagnosed her with glaucoma.
Medical perspective
Doctors' warning about pickleball-related eye injuries
The case was documented in BMJ Case Reports by doctors from UMass Chan Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts.
They wrote, "This case illustrates the potential for angle-recession glaucoma to develop as a complication of pickleball-related ocular trauma."
They added that blunt trauma to the eye is a recognized risk factor for glaucoma, and other types of eye injuries associated with pickleball are being increasingly reported.
Injury patterns
Other injuries associated with pickleball
The doctors noted, "Pickleball-related ocular injuries include reports of retinal tears requiring surgical repair, traumatic lens subluxation, and a comprehensive series describing various patterns of ocular injury directly attributable to pickleball participation."
They emphasized that these injuries are becoming more common as the sport's popularity continues to grow.
Safety measures
Importance of protective eyewear while playing pickleball
The doctors stressed the importance of wearing protective eyewear while playing pickleball.
They wrote, "With the growing body of players and advancement of technology in the sport, such as modern paddles that can generate shots exceeding 97km per hour, these injuries will continue to occur unless proper safety measures are implemented."
Pickleball, which is becoming increasingly popular, is a combination of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.