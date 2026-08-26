ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant enters top 10 among batters

Pant has been a consistent performer for India in Tests, scoring 249 runs in three Test innings against Sri Lanka.

His scores in the series read 39, 66, and 63. He also scored 81 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test.

With 711 rating points, Pant now occupies the seventh spot in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Gill, who also owns as many rating points, has scored 200 Test runs at 50 this year.