ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant enters top 10 among batters
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has emulated his captain Shubman Gill to become the joint-highest-ranked Indian batter in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Test batting Rankings. The update, released on Wednesday, saw Pant jump six places to seventh. The move comes after a strong performance by Pant in the ongoing Sri Lanka Test series. Here are further details.
Ascend
Pant matches Gill's rating points
Pant has been a consistent performer for India in Tests, scoring 249 runs in three Test innings against Sri Lanka.
His scores in the series read 39, 66, and 63. He also scored 81 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test.
With 711 rating points, Pant now occupies the seventh spot in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.
Gill, who also owns as many rating points, has scored 200 Test runs at 50 this year.
Ranking shift
Yashasvi Jaiswal slips out of top 10
Meanwhile, left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has slipped out of the top 10 after a quiet spell in whites.
The left-handed batter dropped to 11th spot with 701 rating points.
He is yet to score a 50 in Tests this year and missed out on a decent opportunity against Afghanistan in June.
No other Indian player features in the top 25 of the Test batting rankings, currently led by England's Harry Brook.
Ranking rise
Dinusha enters top 60; Jadeja leads all-rounders ranking
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha jumped a whopping 49 places and now occupies the 54th spot in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.
Dinusha, having scored successive tons against India, is the highest run-scorer in the format this year.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the ICC rankings for men's all-rounders in Test cricket.