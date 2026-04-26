Rishabh Pant races to 250 sixes in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Indian batter Rishabh Pant has raced to 250 sixes in T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter reached the landmark, leading Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Pant's first maximum of the game helped him touch the 250-six mark in the format. Over 170 of his sixes have come in the IPL. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Pant, who bats audaciously across formats, completed 250 sixes in his 224th T20. Across 212 innings, the left-handed batter has over 5,400 runs at an average of 31-plus. His tally includes a strike rate of more than 143. Pant has three tons and 27 half-centuries to his name. He has 44 sixes, playing for Team India in T20Is.
Information
What about IPL?
As of now, Pant has more than 175 sixes in the IPL across 133 matches. He also has over 300 fours. The Indian batter has over 3,700 runs at an average of 33-plus and a strike rate of more than 146 in the league.