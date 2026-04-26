Pant has over 170 sixes in the IPL

Rishabh Pant races to 250 sixes in T20s: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:52 pm Apr 26, 202609:52 pm

What's the story

Indian batter Rishabh Pant has raced to 250 sixes in T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter reached the landmark, leading Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Pant's first maximum of the game helped him touch the 250-six mark in the format. Over 170 of his sixes have come in the IPL. Here are the key stats.