Rishabh Pant scores 17 runs on competitive cricket return: Details 

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a disappointing return to competitive cricket, getting out for just 17 runs in India A's first innings against South Africa A. The match is being played at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence ground. This was Pant's first game since suffering a foot fracture during the fourth Test against England earlier this year. Here are further details.

Match details Pant gets out after scoring 17 runs Pant, who is captaining the India A side, was dismissed after he top-edged pacer Okuhle Cele to fine leg in the 41st over. The left-handed batter hit two fours during his 20-ball stay at the crease. It must be noted that SA-A posted 309/10 while batting first in the game. Pant arrived at number five in the game and played a couple of fine shots. However, he failed to convert his start.

International hiatus Pant missed the Test series against West Indies As mentioned, the ongoing game marks Pant's return to competitive cricket after suffering a foot fracture during the fourth Test against England earlier this year. After his injury, Pant was ruled out of India's recent two-match Test series against West Indies at home. He also missed out on the white-ball squads for the ongoing tour of Australia.