Instances of 300-plus targets chased down in Women's ODIs

The Indian women's cricket team has made history by successfully chasing down a mammoth target of 339 runs set by Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match, which took place in Navi Mumbai, witnessed the highest successful run chase in Women's One-Day Internationals (ODIs) to date. On this note, we list down the teams to successfully chase down 300-plus targets in WODIs.

#1 India - 339 vs Australia, 2025 The historic chase in the aforementioned game was led by an unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues and a quick-fire 89 from captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) and Amanjot Kaur (15* off 8) also played fine cameos as India (341/5) crossed the line with nine balls to spare. With this win, India have set up a home final against South Africa.

#2 Australia - 331 vs India, 2025 The previous record for the highest successful run chase in WODIs was set by Australia in the league stage of the ongoing tourney. The Aussies successfully chased down a target of 331 runs set by India in Vishakapatnam. Captain Alyssa Healy played a crucial role in this achievement with her brilliant match-winning knock of 142. Phoebe Litchfield (40), Ashleigh Gardner (45), and Ellyse Perry (47*) also made fine contributions as Australia (331/7) prevailed with six balls to spare.