Listing India's highest third-wicket partnerships in Women's World Cup history 

Team India has scripted history by defeating Australia in the semi-final of the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The match was held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. This victory came on the back of a stellar performance from Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur , who led India to chase down a record target of 339 runs. On this note, we list down India's highest third-wicket partnerships in Women's World Cup history.

#1 Kaur & Rodrigues - 167 vs Australia, 2025 The duo of Rodrigues and Kaur put on a mammoth 167-run stand in the aforementioned game, which is now the highest partnership for India in WODI World Cup knockouts (any wicket). This is also the highest third-wicket partnership for India in the competition. They joined forces when the scorecard read 59/2. Both batters operated with great intent as India prevailed by five wickets. While Kaur slammed an 88-ball 89, Rodrigues returned unbeaten on 127 (134).

#2 Chopra & Kaul - 151 vs Sri Lanka, 2000 The only other pair with a 150-plus partnership on this list is that of Anjum Chopra and Chanderkanta Kaul. Batting first in the 2000 WC clash against Sri Lanka in Lincoln, New Zealand, India were reduced to 51/2 when Kaul joined Chopra in the middle. The duo then added 151 runs, helping India finish at 230/4. Chopra, who played the second fiddle, scored an unbeaten 68 (104 balls). Kaul scored a fiery 82-ball 80 in India's 141-run win.